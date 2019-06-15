PITTSBURGH - Construction forcing a full inbound closure of part of the Parkway East will force many drivers to detour this weekend.
The closure between the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) off-ramp and the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound I-376 started just after 9 p.m. Friday. The closure won’t wrap up until 5 a.m. Monday.
Roadwork on I-376 westbound between Exit 77 - Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 72B - I-579/Liberty Br. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) June 15, 2019
Trucks will be detoured off the Parkway East at the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) interchange, but all other drivers can detour using either the Wilkinsburg or Edgewood/Swissvale exits.
Drivers will be able to re-enter inbound lanes of the Parkway East on the city side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
The following detours will be posted:
Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) -- Cars and all trucks
- From westbound (inbound) I-376, take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp
- Follow Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard) northbound
- Ardmore Boulevard becomes Penn Avenue
- Follow Penn Avenue to Fifth Avenue
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Take the ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) toward 376 West
- From the Boulevard of the Allies, take the ramp to 376 West toward Downtown
- Merge onto westbound I-376
- End detour
Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) -- Cars only
- From westbound (inbound) I-376, take the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) off-ramp
- Turn right onto South Braddock Avenue
- Turn left onto Penn Avenue (Route 8)
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Take the ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) toward 376 West
- From the Boulevard of the Allies, take the ramp to 376 West toward Downtown
- Merge onto westbound I-376
- End detour
Police will assist drivers at key intersections on the detour routes, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
However, PennDOT said drivers should consider alternate routes and allow extra time for travel.
In addition to the posted detours, PennDOT suggests the following detour routes:
- Taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville to the Allegheny Valley (Exit 48 – New Kensington/Pittsburgh) interchange and following southbound Route 28 to downtown Pittsburgh.
- Taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville to the Cranberry (Exit 28 – Pittsburgh/Erie) interchange. Drivers heading into Pittsburgh can follow southbound I-79 to southbound I-279 (Parkway North). Driver heading to Pittsburgh International Airport or points west of Pittsburgh can follow southbound I-79 to I-376 (Parkway West).
- Drivers south of I-376 are encouraged to use alternate routes such as Second Avenue or Route 837 into the City of Pittsburgh.
For additional information, CLICK HERE.
No work will occur on the Parkway East outbound this weekend. A full outbound closure is tentatively scheduled for the weekend of June 28 to July 1, PennDOT said.
