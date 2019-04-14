  • 1 person taken to hospital after several vehicles crash on Parkway East

    PITTSBURGH - A multiple vehicle crash on the Parkway East restricted a lane for about an hour.

    At least five vehicles were involved in the crash in the outbound lanes near Bates Street.

    One person was taken to the hospital.

    It's unclear if anyone will be cited.

