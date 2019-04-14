PITTSBURGH - A multiple vehicle crash on the Parkway East restricted a lane for about an hour.
At least five vehicles were involved in the crash in the outbound lanes near Bates Street.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound at Mile Post: 72.0. There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 14, 2019
One person was taken to the hospital.
It's unclear if anyone will be cited.
A multi-vehicle accident has the Parkway East going Eastbound down to one lane by Bates Street #wpxi pic.twitter.com/p2RavULcBF— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) April 14, 2019
