  • Crash inside Squirrel Hill Tunnel significantly slows traffic on Parkway East

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A multiple vehicle crash briefly closed all eastbound lanes of the Parkway East.

    According to PennDOT, the crash happened inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

    Even though the crash has been cleared, traffic cameras show major traffic backups in the area.

    Channel 11 is working to find out if anyone was hurt.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories