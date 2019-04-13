PITTSBURGH - A multiple vehicle crash briefly closed all eastbound lanes of the Parkway East.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
Even though the crash has been cleared, traffic cameras show major traffic backups in the area.
Channel 11 is working to find out if anyone was hurt.
UPDATE: Incident cleared on I-376 eastbound between Exit 74 - Beechwood Blvd and Intersection of SERVICE ENT RD in PITTSBURGH [CITY]. There is a residual delays.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 13, 2019
