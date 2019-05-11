PITTSBURGH - A crash on the Parkway East was causing a lane restriction.
The crash was in the eastbound lanes at Exit 72A - Forbes Ave/Oakland.
Multiple emergency responders were on scene.
No one was hurt.
CLEARED: Crash on I-376 eastbound at Exit 72A - Forbes Ave/Oakland.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 11, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
