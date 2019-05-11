  • Lanes back open on Parkway East after crash caused lane restriction

    PITTSBURGH - A crash on the Parkway East was causing a lane restriction.

    The crash was in the eastbound lanes at Exit 72A - Forbes Ave/Oakland.

    Multiple emergency responders were on scene.

    No one was hurt.

