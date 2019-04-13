  • Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Parkway East

    PITTSBURGH - A multiple vehicle crash has closed all eastbound lanes of the Parkway East.

    According to PennDOT, the crash happened near Exit 74 - Beechwood Blvd in Pittsburgh.

    Traffic cameras show major traffic backups in the area.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.

