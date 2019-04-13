PITTSBURGH - A multiple vehicle crash has closed all eastbound lanes of the Parkway East.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened near Exit 74 - Beechwood Blvd in Pittsburgh.
Traffic cameras show major traffic backups in the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.
Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound between Exit 74 - Beechwood Blvd and Intersection of SERVICE ENT RD in PITTSBURGH [CITY]. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 13, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Fight between 2 groups inside Monroeville Mall led to shots fired outside, police say
- Woman does karate, son gets naked at Walmart in Wisconsin, police say
- Canadian family drove home from Florida with dead man in back seat, police say
- VIDEO: Dog's leg amputated after being shot by neighbor, owners say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}