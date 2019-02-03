  • Parkway East open again after crash closes all lanes

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - All lanes of the Parkway East are back open after being closed because of a crash.

    According to PennDOT, the crash happened near the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit.

    Channel 11 cameras captured a damaged pickup truck being towed from the scene.

    We're working to find out if anyone was hurt.

