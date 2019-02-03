PITTSBURGH - All lanes of the Parkway East are back open after being closed because of a crash.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened near the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit.
UPDATE: Crash on I-376 eastbound between Exit 72A - Forbes Ave/Oakland and Exit 72A - Forbes Ave/Oakland. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 3, 2019
Channel 11 cameras captured a damaged pickup truck being towed from the scene.
We're working to find out if anyone was hurt.
