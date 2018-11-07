  • Parkway East reopens after crash

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Parkway East has reopened following a crash near Squirrel Hill.

    The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

    This is a breaking story and will be updated as the situation develops. Check back for the latest information.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories