    PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer overturned early Tuesday morning on the Parkway East inbound, leading to significant delays for drivers.

    The crash was reported about 5 a.m. in the area of the Oakland Exit. Traffic quickly backed up past the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

    Debris from the crash led to some flat tires.

    No injuries were reported.

    All inbound lanes reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

