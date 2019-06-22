  • Long lines of slow traffic on Parkway East due to construction work

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - Long lines of traffic stacked up Saturday morning due to PennDOT work on a bridge on the outbound lanes of the Parkway East.

    PennDOT said in a news release Friday that crews would begin work on expansion dams on the bridge over Frazier Street on the outbound side of the highway. Officials said one lane would be closed from late Friday night through noon Saturday.

    Pictures from Channel 11's Lori Houy showed brake lights marching off into the distance as traffic was slow moving.

     

