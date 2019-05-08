PITTSBURGH - The $88 million Parkway North project has been going on for three years, but there’s an end in sight.
Crews are currently working on the HOV lanes, which is one of the last steps before the project wraps up for good.
Additional work going on now includes the preservation of the East North Avenue Bridge and the reconstruction of East General Robinson Street to Route 28 between Anderson and Chestnut streets.
Overhead sign work, northbound paving and wall and bridge preservation work should wrap up by the end of June.
Another ongoing construction project is upgrades to Forbes Avenue, which will continue from the Birmingham Bridge through Oakland to Beeler Street.
Work includes installing traffic signal poles, ADA curb ramps and paving from the Birmingham Bridge to Margaret Morrison Street at the far end of Carnegie Mellon University’s campus.
Crews will close lanes nightly, sometimes down to just one lane, throughout the summer. They will also close ramps in the area for two weekends.
