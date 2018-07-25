PITTSBURGH - Construction on the Parkway North continues, and while it’s on track, a ramp that has been closed for months will remain shut down a little while longer.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said rain has had an impact on work, but not enough to derail the project.
Crews are lengthening the Madison Avenue, Veterans Bridge and Perrysville Avenue outbound on-ramps.
The Perrysville ramp has been closed for months. It was supposed to reopen in June.
Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman is learning why the reopening of the ramp has been delayed -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
