PITTSBURGH - Several road projects kicking off this week will impact your commute to and from the office.
PARKWAY EAST
Lane restrictions will continue through next week. I-376 will be down to one lane in each direction between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel. Crews will be working overnight Monday through Friday for barrier repairs and drain improvements.
Route 28
East General Robinson Street is getting some work done. It will be reduced to one lane during the construction. Crews will be working overnight Monday through Friday for road sealing work as part of the Parkway North improvement project.
10th Street Bypass
This will be down to one lane all week with crews working overnight Monday through Friday. Crews are demolishing the Rachel Carson upstream sidewalk on 9th Street which sits over 10th Street.
If you regularly use these routes, give yourself extra time before heading out the door and consider finding a new route.
TRENDING NOW:
- Costa Rican government issues warning on tainted alcohol, at least 19 dead
- Father killed after wave breaks his neck at North Carolina beach
- Troopers speak out against 'exit jumping' along interstates
- VIDEO: Police hold End of Watch Ceremony for Officer Calvin Hall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}