PITTSBURGH - A rollover crash has been cleared on the Parkway East.
According to PennDOT, a lane was restricted because of the crash near the Greenfield Bridge in the westbound lanes. No one was taken to the hospital.
#BREAKINGNEWS Rollover accident on 376 West backs up traffic. Tow truck on scene. No word onbinjuries. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/kIgd8MLCrg— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) May 5, 2019
There was a second crash in the westbound lanes of the Parkway, this one in Penn Hills. One person was taken to the hospital.
It's unclear what caused either of the crashes.
