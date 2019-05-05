  • Rollover crash briefly slows traffic on Parkway East

    PITTSBURGH - A rollover crash has been cleared on the Parkway East.

    According to PennDOT, a lane was restricted because of the crash near the Greenfield Bridge in the westbound lanes. No one was taken to the hospital.

    There was a second crash in the westbound lanes of the Parkway, this one in Penn Hills. One person was taken to the hospital.

    It's unclear what caused either of the crashes.

