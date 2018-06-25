  • Parkway West outbound reopens after motorcycle crash

    A motorcycle crash shut down the westbound lanes of the Parkway West on Sunday.

    All outbound lanes were closed between the I-79 north and south exits.

    The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.

    All lanes have since reopened.

