A motorcycle crash shut down the westbound lanes of the Parkway West on Sunday.
All outbound lanes were closed between the I-79 north and south exits.
Rosslyn Farms: Responders on scene in area of MM 64 on I-376 for a motorcycle crash. Police currently have I-376 Westbound at I-79 split closed to traffic. Motorcyclist transported to local hospital. The roadway will be closed until further notice.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 24, 2018
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.
All lanes have since reopened.
