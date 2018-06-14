Parolee with criminal drug history caught in middle of making deal, police say

Police say William Johnson was on parole for drug convictions and had outstanding warrants when they saw him make a drug deal in Elizabeth on Wednesday.
When authorities moved in, they say they caught him with the money in his hands.
Erin Clarke has more on the drug bust, including what police say they found when they searched Johnson’s home, for Channel 11 News at 5:40 p.m.
