McCANDLESS, Pa. - Part of Babcock Boulevard in McCandless will soon close through mid-August.
The closure of Babcock Boulevard near its intersection with Fairfield Road is scheduled to start June 10 at 9 a.m.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is looking into the closure and the delays drivers could see because of it -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
During the closure, preservation work to a culvert named Little Pine Creek Bridge No. 11 will take place, according to the Department of Public Works.
Traffic will be detoured using Duncan Avenue and McKnight Road.
