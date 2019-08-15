  • Part of Brookline Boulevard closed due to SWAT situation

    PITTSBURGH - A part of Brookline Boulevard is closed because of a SWAT situation.  

    Allegheny County police went to the home in the 1000 block of Brookline Boulevard just after 10 a.m. Thursday to serve a warrant. 

    Channel 11 has learned there is one man inside the home.  Investigators haven't said if he has any weapons inside. 

    Negotiators are talking with the man right now, and police are hoping to resolve the situation peacefully.  

    WPXI's Renee Wallace is there working to find out more for Channel 11 News at Noon.

