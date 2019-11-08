  • Part of busy North Hills road closed after water main break

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Water gushed onto McKnight Road in Ross Township Friday morning after a water main break that has forced a closure of northbound lanes.

    The break was reported shortly after 5 a.m. along the northbound lanes between upper and lower Nelson Run Road.

    Traffic was initially allowed to get by, but as the water continued to cover the roadway, police shut down the northbound lanes. Drivers are being detoured onto Nelson Run Road.

    Crews from West View Water Authority are at the scene.

    Once the water is shut off, crews will salt the road to prevent icing, as temperatures are below-freezing.

