PITTSBURGH - A portion of Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh is closed for the next two months so crews can replace bricks.
The outbound lanes of Grant Street between Seventh and Liberty avenues will be closed until July 3 at 9 p.m. The closure started Monday at 10 a.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Port Authority said 15 bus routes will be affected by the road closure. The detours include bus routes G2-West Busway and G3-Moon Flyer. Those routes will take Liberty Avenue to the East Busway, turn around and exit downtown on Liberty Avenue.
Click here to see all the routes affected by this closure.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}