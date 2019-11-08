  • Part of PA Turnpike closing over weekend for bridge work

    PITTSBURGH - Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close over the weekend to allow crews to erect bridge beams for a new bridge being built. 

    The Turnpike will be shut down eastbound between the Allegheny Valley Exit #48 and the Pittsburgh Exit #57 starting just before midnight Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

    The work is being done to replace the Saltsburg Road Bridge, which goes over the Turnpike in Plum Borough at milepost 53.6.

    Drivers traveling eastbound on the Turnpike will be given the following suggested detour:

    Exit at Allegheny Valley Interchange and travel:

    • Freeport Road (1 mile) to
    • State Route 910 west (.5 mile) to
    • State Route 28 south (12 miles) to
    • I-579 south Veterans Bridge (.5 mile) to
    • I-376 east (14.2 miles) to Exit 15
    • Reenter I-76 at the Pittsburgh Interchange, Exit 57
    • Follow signs to Harrisburg and east.

     

