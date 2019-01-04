NEW STANTON, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed eastbound between the New Stanton (exit 75) and Breezewood (exit 161) interchanges for seven hours overnight Saturday.
The closure will start at 11 p.m. Saturday and continue until about 6 a.m. Sunday.
During the closure, crews will finish placing steel bridge beams needed for the new North Center Avenue bridge, which will carry traffic over the turnpike at milepost 110 in Somerset County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The following detour is suggested for eastbound traffic exiting the turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange: U.S. Route 119 north (.02 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 north (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 east (63.7 miles) to I-99 south (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 east (18.3 miles).
Traffic will re-enter the turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.
