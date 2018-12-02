Part of Port Authority Red Line closed after tree falls on tracks

BEECHVIEW, Pa. - Part of the Port Authority's Red Line is closed after a tree fell on the tracks early Sunday morning in Beechview.
Shuttle buses will be operating from Potomac Station in Dormont to South Hills Junction and a rail shuttle service will operate from Overbrook Junction to Potomac.
All other light rail cars will travel on the blue line.
Initially, crews said the Red Line should reopen by 8 a.m., but Channel 11 has learned it now won't reopen until noon because after the tree was removed, engineers discovered a section of the rail must be replaced due to the damage.
Port Authority crews were dispatched to the area of the fallen tree shortly after midnight. The size of the tree and the location where it fell have made their efforts difficult.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 2, 2018
Crews anticipate reopening the Red Line by NOON. We will provide an update as soon as it reopens.
