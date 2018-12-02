  • Part of Port Authority Red Line closed after tree falls on tracks

    Updated:

    BEECHVIEW, Pa. - Part of the Port Authority's Red Line is closed after a tree fell on the tracks early Sunday morning in Beechview.

    Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is LIVE Beechview with the latest updates, NOW on 11 Morning News. 

    Shuttle buses will be operating from Potomac Station in Dormont to South Hills Junction and a rail shuttle service will operate from Overbrook Junction to Potomac.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    All other light rail cars will travel on the blue line.

    Initially, crews said the Red Line should reopen by 8 a.m., but Channel 11 has learned it now won't reopen until noon because after the tree was removed, engineers discovered a section of the rail must be replaced due to the damage. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories