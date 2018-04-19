  • Part of Route 66 closed due to landslide, expected to reopen Thursday

    Updated:

    LEECHBURG, Pa. - A road in Armstrong County is closed again due to a landslide.  

    Route 66 between Airport Road in Gilpin Township and Third Street in Leechburg Borough is closed because debris is covering the roadway, PennDOT officials said. 

    The road was closed Tuesday because of the slide and had been expected to reopen Tuesday night after debris was removed. 

    PennDOT announced Thursday afternoon that the same section of the roadway has been closed again. 

      

    Route 66 between Airport Road in Gilpin Township and Third Street in Leechburg Borough is closed because debris is covering the roadway. (4/18/18)
    PennDOT

    A second slide happened, however, causing more debris to cover the roadway.  

    PennDOT officials said that section of road should reopen sometime today. 

