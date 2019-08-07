PITTSBURGH - A water main break is causing Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District to start buckling, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
Smallman Street is closed to 15th Street because of the “severe water main break,” the tweet said.
Related Headlines
Pittsburgh (Strip District): 15th/Smallman St - Severe water main break starting to buckle and lift the road; Smallman St to 15th St is closed down and @pgh2o is on scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 7, 2019
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is at the scene.
In May, a massive water main break led to a nearly monthlong closure of Smallman Street.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kennywood's new Steel Curtain coaster staying closed for now
- Local teacher shot, killed by police after pointing a gun at officers
- Federal lawsuit claims excessive force used during arrest over marijuana plants
- VIDEO: Wedding crasher thief turns herself in
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}