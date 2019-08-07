  • Part of Strip District street closed by water main break

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break is causing Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District to start buckling, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    Smallman Street is closed to 15th Street because of the “severe water main break,” the tweet said.

    The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is at the scene.

    In May, a massive water main break led to a nearly monthlong closure of Smallman Street.

