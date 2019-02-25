  • Partial building collapse sends hundreds of bricks onto street

    PITTSBURGH - A building partially collapsed Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

    The collapse was reported about 10:30 a.m. at West Burgess Street and Wilson Avenue.

    Hundreds of bricks fell from the building, scattering onto the street below.

    Further information was not immediately available.

