MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - The massive downpour and flooding from last week prompted Allegheny County officials to block off a section of road in McKees Rocks.
Barricades are set up at Chartiers Avenue Extension at Singer Avenue because the land under the road gave way causing it to partially collapse, officials said.
A detour is posted.
Traffic from Kennedy Township will be able to proceed on Chartiers Ave Extension, officials said.
