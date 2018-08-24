The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issued a flush-and-boil advisory for Millvale on Thursday night.
The agency said closed a water line on Evergreen Road for about three hours, causing low and no water pressure for homes on several streets in the borough.
The advisory applies to about 700 homes that lost water pressure in most of an area from Elizabeth Street north to the border with Shaler.
The PWSA also said it set up water buffaloes at the Millvale Community Center and the former Sample Elementary School for affected customers.
