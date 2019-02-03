Passenger killed after minivan crashes into utility pole, rolls multiple times

Police say a woman is dead after the minivan she was a passenger in was involved in a crash.
According to the Westmoreland County Coronor's Office, the van was traveling west on Route 22 in Derry Township around 10 a.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.
The driver apparently went off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole, then the van drove multiple times.
The female passenger, identified as Mary A. Mastriano, was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the van, according to investigators.
It's unclear at this time what caused the crash, but investigators said cell phone use does not appear to be involved.
