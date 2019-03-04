Passenger killed in crash into parked vehicle

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person died early Monday morning when the car she was a passenger in crashed into a parked vehicle in South Huntingdon Township, officials said.
The car was speeding on Highway Street before it crashed into the parked vehicle about 2 a.m., then ended up against a hillside, investigators said.
Related Headlines
Authorities said a female passenger in the back seat was killed. Two other people in the car were not hurt.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}