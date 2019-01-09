Pastor speaks about 2 children killed in house fire

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Fayette County community is doing what it can to support a family who lost two children in a fire.
Ryleigh Weasenforth, 7, and Gunner Weasenforth, 5, were killed Tuesday when they became trapped in a bedroom during a fire at their South Union Township home.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., we're talking to the family's pastor about what's being done to help them.
