PITTSBURGH - A man attacked a woman with a knife on a Port Authority bus in Point Breeze on Saturday night, according to police.
Police said the man and the woman, who didn't know each other, got into a fight.
That's when the man attacked the woman with a knife, according to police. She recieved minor lacerations to her arm.
Authorities said the man fled, but Pittsburgh police officers arrested him a few blocks away.
Port Authority police took custody of the man.
Pittsburgh police said they found out the woman had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody.
