  • PAT bus riders hold rally, demand lower bus fares

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Port Authority bus riders rallied Friday against fares and demanding immediate changes over how much they must pay.

    Dozens gathered at 6th Avenue and Wood Street for the “Fair Fares Rally and Port Authority Board Testimony.”

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The demonstrators are expected to deliver a petition signed by 2,500 people calling on the Port Authority Board to lower bus fares.

    They say riders with lower incomes struggle to pay and if fares were lowered, more people would take advantage of the Port Authority system. 

    WPXI's Mike Holden is talking with riders and getting reaction from Port Authority officials for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories