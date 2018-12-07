PAT bus riders hold rally, demand lower bus fares

PITTSBURGH - Port Authority bus riders rallied Friday against fares and demanding immediate changes over how much they must pay.
Dozens gathered at 6th Avenue and Wood Street for the “Fair Fares Rally and Port Authority Board Testimony.”
The demonstrators are expected to deliver a petition signed by 2,500 people calling on the Port Authority Board to lower bus fares.
"Free transfers, it's fair! Make the change to show you care!" Protesters demanding Port Authority take action and lower fares.
They say riders with lower incomes struggle to pay and if fares were lowered, more people would take advantage of the Port Authority system.
3 goals of protesters:
1. Eliminate cash penalty.
2. Allow free transfers.
3. Fare capping.
