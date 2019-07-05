PITTSBURGH - Muggy weather sticks around as we close the week, fueling the threat for more scattered showers and storms.
There will be many dry hours during the day Friday, but showers and storms will pop up from time to time-bringing the threat for more heavy rain. Some locations could see enough rain to cause flash flooding, so be prepared for quickly changing conditions.
The weekend kicks off with scattered showers and storms in the forecast again Saturday, then cooler-slightly less humid air moving in Sunday.
