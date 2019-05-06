WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Beaver County.
Channel 11 has learned crews were called to a home on Steffin Hill Road in Patterson Township around noon Monday.
Police haven't released why there were called to the home or if there are any injuries.
Authorities said the man refused to surrender for three hours, but just after 3 p.m. he was taken into custody.
Beaver Co Standoff ends with suspect IN CUSTODY ! Still active scene ! #WPXI pic.twitter.com/OdJm4V7aZ0— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) May 6, 2019
WPXI’s Renee Wallace is at the scene working to find out more. Watch 11 News at 5 for the latest for updates.
