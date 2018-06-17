  • PAWS Act would protect pets involved in domestic violence cases

    WASHINGTON - A plan is moving forward in Washington to protect pets involved in domestic violence cases.

    The Pets and Women's Safety, or PAWS Act, is now included in the Senate's version of the Farm Bill.

    It would extend protection from abuse orders to victims' pets, and it would be applied across state lines.

    "This bill's really about people and making sure people, survivors of domestic violence are safe and secure, and that means looking out for the family pets as well," said Rep. Katherine Clark, (D) Mass.

    At least 25 percent of battered women say they don't leave their abuser because they're afraid of what could happen to their pet, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

