Pedestrian hit by car in Oakland

    PITTSBURGH - A pedestrian was hit by a car near the Petersen Event Center in Oakland Friday morning. 
    It happened in the 3500 block of Terrace Street around 7 a.m. 

    The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    Students said it’s a dangerous place to walk because there aren’t any lights to stop traffic, and in some cases, cars don’t stop, even if pedestrians are in the crosswalk.

    “A lot of cars will just keep on going, and when you're walking along, you just have to kind of step back and see that the car is still going to go and it's not going to be safe if you keep walking,” said Caitlynn Verzino, a Pitt student.

     

