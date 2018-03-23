Pedestrian hit by car in Oakland

PITTSBURGH - A pedestrian was hit by a car near the Petersen Event Center in Oakland Friday morning.
It happened in the 3500 block of Terrace Street around 7 a.m.
#BreakingNews A pedestrian was hit by a car in Oakland across from Petersen Events Center. Police on the scene. pic.twitter.com/CVUgalMAXL— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) March 23, 2018
Related Headlines
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Students said it’s a dangerous place to walk because there aren’t any lights to stop traffic, and in some cases, cars don’t stop, even if pedestrians are in the crosswalk.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen driver at fault for multivehicle crash that killed woman, police say
- Pediatrician facing new allegations of inappropriate relationship with child
- US Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers postage stamp
- VIDEO: Father Sues after His Son is Stripped of Boy Scout Merit Badges
“A lot of cars will just keep on going, and when you're walking along, you just have to kind of step back and see that the car is still going to go and it's not going to be safe if you keep walking,” said Caitlynn Verzino, a Pitt student.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}