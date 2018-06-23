  • Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Jeannette

    Updated:

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in Westmoreland County.

    Investigators told Channel 11 the victim was hit by a train.

    Related Headlines

    FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    The victim was hit just before midnight at the 13th Street crossing in Jeannette. 

    The victim’s name hasn’t been released. 

    Channel 11 is working to find out more about the victim. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories