  • Pedestrian identified after being struck, killed by vehicle

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - 10:45 P.M. UPDATE: The victim has been identified as John Adams, 76.

    6:03 P.M. UPDATE: Friends of the victim who were near the scene told Channel 11 he was walking across the street to go to an athletic club.

    ORIGINAL STORY: A man was hit by a vehicle and killed in Beaver County Wednesday.

    The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. in Aliquippa.

    Chopper 11 flew over a vehicle with windshield damage surrounded by crime scene tape on 23rd Street.

     

