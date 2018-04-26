ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - 10:45 P.M. UPDATE: The victim has been identified as John Adams, 76.
6:03 P.M. UPDATE: Friends of the victim who were near the scene told Channel 11 he was walking across the street to go to an athletic club.
ORIGINAL STORY: A man was hit by a vehicle and killed in Beaver County Wednesday.
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. in Aliquippa.
Chopper 11 flew over a vehicle with windshield damage surrounded by crime scene tape on 23rd Street.
