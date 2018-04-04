  • Pedestrian killed in accident on McKnight Road

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has been killed after a pedestrian accident Wednesday morning on McKnight Road in Ross Township, officials said.

    Emergency crews were called about 5:30 a.m. to McKnight Road near Siebert Road.

    Southbound lanes of McKnight Road are closed in the area of Siebert Road.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    WPXI is working to find out more about the accident and the victim for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

