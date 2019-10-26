PITTSBURGH - A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a Port Authority bus on a Route 65 on-ramp in Pittsburgh.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday on the ramp leading to Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) from Beaver Avenue, according to Port Authority officials.
That bus, which was not in service at the time, struck a person who was in the street.
PAT officials said the victim was not in a crosswalk or in an area designed for pedestrians.
That person, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital for arm and facial injuries. Their condition was not specified.
Police are currently investigating the crash.
