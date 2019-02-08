PITTSBURGH - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday night.
The crash happened in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue. The road is closed from Washington Place to Diamond Street.
Pittsburgh/Downtown: 900 block of Fifth Ave - pedestrian struck by a vehicle which fled the scene; Fifth Ave closed from Washington Place to Diamond Way for accident investigation.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 7, 2019
According to a tweet from Allegheny County, the driver fled the scene.
This is a breaking story. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest updates.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}