    PITTSBURGH - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday night.

    The crash happened in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue. The road is closed from Washington Place to Diamond Street.

    According to a tweet from Allegheny County, the driver fled the scene.

