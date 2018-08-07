ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Rostraver Township Monday night.
Investigators said the incident happened in the 4300 block of Route 51 around 9:40 p.m.
One person was flown to the hospital.
Route 51 south is closed to all traffic between Concord Lane and I-70.
Emergency crews are still on scene.
