    ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Rostraver Township Monday night. 

    Investigators said the incident happened in the 4300 block of Route 51 around 9:40 p.m.

    One person was flown to the hospital.

    Route 51 south is closed to all traffic between Concord Lane and I-70.

    Emergency crews are still on scene.

