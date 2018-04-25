  • Pedestrian struck, killed; car surrounded by crime scene tape

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed in Beaver County Wednesday.

    The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. in Aliquippa.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11 is working to gather more information about any charges that may be filed, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    Chopper 11 flew over a vehicle with windshield damage surrounded by crime scene tape on 23rd Street.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pedestrian struck, killed; car surrounded by crime scene tape

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man saws through front door of home with chainsaw, attacks 2 people

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police on scene of crash in Beaver County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man planned to shoot judge, courthouse in jailhouse plot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jury finds man guilty of double homicide