Peebles Elementary School cancels classes Tuesday due to broken hot water tank

MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The North Allegheny School District announced that Peebles Elementary School has canceled classes for Tuesday due to a broken hot water tank.
All after-school programs at the school are canceled as well.
All other schools within the North Allegheny School District will operate on a normal schedule.
The district said they will monitor the situation and will inform families of the plan for Wednesday as soon as possible.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow showers moving in Monday night
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man shot to death over Xbox sale gone wrong, wife says
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}