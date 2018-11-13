  • Peebles Elementary School cancels classes Tuesday due to broken hot water tank

    MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The North Allegheny School District announced that Peebles Elementary School has canceled classes for Tuesday due to a broken hot water tank.

    All after-school programs at the school are canceled as well. 

    All other schools within the North Allegheny School District will operate on a normal schedule. 

    The district said they will monitor the situation and will inform families of the plan for Wednesday as soon as possible. 

