PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named a finalist for the Hart Trophy.
The trophy is awarded to the NHL player judged most valuable to his team.
Crosby is a finalist for the award for the third time in the last four years and for the fifth time in the past seven seasons.
The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas on June 19.
