Penguins giving free tickets to National Honor Society students

PITTSBURGH - Those good grades won’t just get you into a good college, they’ll also get you free tickets to see the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Pittsburgh Penguin Foundation is offering National Honor Society seniors from 150 area high schools two free tickets to a select Penguins game during this season.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The program’s called “We are the Future” and it’s designed to thank students for their work in the classroom and the community.
RELATED HEADLINE: Military father reunited with three daughters at Penguins game
To be eligible for the free tickets, students need to be active, senior National Honor Society members, from schools located in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Students who qualify are urged to contact their student advisor for more information.
Tickets are available while supplies last.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Hills gym teacher accused of inappropriate contact with elementary student
- Local woman goes missing while vacationing in Mexico
- ‘There's blood everywhere': 911 call released in former judge's alleged killing of ex-wife
- VIDEO: Three major retailers announce new gift card restrictions to prevent scams
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}