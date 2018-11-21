  • Penguins giving free tickets to National Honor Society students

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Those good grades won’t just get you into a good college, they’ll also get you free tickets to see the Pittsburgh Penguins

    The Pittsburgh Penguin Foundation is offering National Honor Society seniors from 150 area high schools two free tickets to a select Penguins game during this season.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The program’s called “We are the Future” and it’s designed to thank students for their work in the classroom and the community.

    RELATED HEADLINE: Military father reunited with three daughters at Penguins game

    To be eligible for the free tickets, students need to be active, senior National Honor Society members, from schools located in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Students who qualify are urged to contact their student advisor for more information. 

    Tickets are available while supplies last.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories