  • Police urging residents to lock doors following burglary in Penn Borough

    PENN BOROUGH, Pa. - A woman came home to find her door open and a window broken into in the early evening hours of Saturday.

    She found her house in disarray after burglars apparently broke into her home. 

    Now police are urging people in Penn Borough to lock their doors. 

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko talked to the victim about what she found when came home, and why she thinks this was a targeted crime. 

