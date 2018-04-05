Penn Hills couple sentenced in starving death of man with disabilities

PITTSBURGH - A Penn Hills couple who pleaded guilty to starving a disabled man to death was sentenced Wednesday.
Pamela McNeal and Adam Haynes pleaded guilty in January to third-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old David Fuhrman.
Investigators responded to the couple’s Penn Hills home on Saint Rose Place in November 2015.
When they went inside, police found Fuhrman dead in bed.
According to the criminal complaint, Fuhrman was extremely underweight at 76 pounds, almost half his normal weight. He had "significant pronouncement of bone structures and multiple deep sores and wounds on his back and elbow."
Police say McNeal admitted she and her husband had been Fuhrman's caretakers for the past 15 years, and that Furhman had mental issues and functioned as a 5-year-old.
The couple also said they didn't seek medical treatment after they thought Fuhrman had a stroke, couldn't eat and continued to lose weight.
The couple has been sentenced to 7-14 years in prison.
