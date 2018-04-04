  • Penn Hills couple to be sentenced in starving death man with disabilities

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Penn Hills couple who pleaded guilty to starving a disabled man to death will be sentenced Wednesday. 

    Pamela McNeal and Adam Haynes pleaded guilty in January to third-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old David Fuhrman. 

    Related Headlines

    Investigators responded to the couple’s Penn Hills home on Saint Rose Place in November 2015. 

    When they went inside, police found Fuhrman dead in bed. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    According to the criminal complaint, Fuhrman was extremely underweight at 76 pounds, almost half his normal weight. He had "significant pronouncement of bone structures and multiple deep sores and wounds on his back and elbow."

    Police say McNeal admitted she and her husband had been Fuhrman's caretakers for the past 15 years, and that Furhman had mental issues and functioned as a 5-year-old.

    The couple also said they didn't seek medical treatment after they thought Fuhrman had a stroke, couldn't eat and continued to lose weight.
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penn Hills couple to be sentenced in starving death man with disabilities

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents in Penn Hills can be fined for child's bullying

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 Penn Hills homes condemned after landslide crashes down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Coyote sightings, animal deaths put Penn Hills residents on alert

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller out of prison, transferred to re-entry center