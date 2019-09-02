PENN HILLS, Pa. - Two people were killed in a crash in Penn Hills on Sunday, according to police.
Dispatchers said the call for the crash in the 900 block of Hulton Road came in around 5 p.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT! 900 block of Hulton Road is currently closed due to a serious accident. Road will remain closed for several hours. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/vpBGztlcVi— Joe Arena (@WPXIJoe) September 1, 2019
The road is closed at College Street.
No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
